Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#ALTERNATIVE FOR GERMANY Germany’s far-right AfD party has won a landslide victory in a key regional election in the ex-communist east, taking at least 44% of the vote according to exit polls by two public broadcasters.
#BUS CRASH Cape Verde’s government has announced two days of mourning today after 25 people, mostly children and teenagers, were killed in a bus crash on Saturday.
#WAR IN UKRAINE Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have had a “meaningful” discussion with Zelenskyy in Kyiv about ending the Russia-Ukraine war, the day after they met with Putin.
#VOLCANO Over 150,000 passengers have been left stranded following the closure of several airports in Indonesia, after Mount Anak Krakatoa erupted on Saturday.
#INFANTINO Fifa has confirmed that its current president Gianni Infantino will stand for re-election next year.
#REFORM UK Party leader Nigel Farage has wrapped up the two-day conference in Birmingham which was largely overshadowed by a previous investigation that emerged the day before into the party accepting foreign money, which is illegal. Farage has said that he was “not listening” during conversations that discussed the scheme to funnel foreign money to Reform UK.
You’re looking at a picture of the Knife Angel sculpture, made from around 100,000 knives and blades surrendered to police forces across the UK.
Created by sculptor Alfie Bradley to raise awareness about the devastating impact of knife crime and violence, it stands at over eight metres tall.
It’s just arrived in Edinburgh, where it will remain until the end of the month.
Cities can apply to host the statue for a month, where they can conduct a month’s worth of awareness raising activities around knife crime.
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