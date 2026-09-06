Controlled explosion carried out on viable device in Co Armagh

A MAN HAS been arrested after a viable device was found in Co Armagh.

Police attended a property in the Carrive Road area of Silverbridge shortly after 8.45am on Saturday and located a suspicious device.

The area was closed to road users and members of the public, with a number of diversions put in place.

Advertisement

Ammunition technical officers attended the scene and carried out a controlled explosion on the device, which was deemed to be viable.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested. He remains in police custody.

Road closures have now been lifted.

The PSNI is appealing to anyone who might have any information which could assist to contact them.