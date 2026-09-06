Man and woman (30s) arrested following stabbing of man in Newry

A MAN AND a woman, both in their 30s, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Newry this morning.

The PSNI said that they responded to a report of an altercation at a property in the Woodhill area of the city shortly after 6am.

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A man with stab wounds was found inside the property.

The man and the woman arrested remain in police custody.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who has any information which might assist, to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 340 of 06/09/26.

Alternatively, you can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.