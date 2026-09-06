Infantino will stand for re-election as Fifa president

FIFA HAS CONFIRMED that its current president Gianni Infantino will stand for re-election.

Infantino has been under pressure following his plans to sell stakes in Fifa competitions to private investment firms, which sparked a global outcry, and led to him dropping the plans.

“The Fifa president announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027,” a Fifa spokesperson told Sky News.

“Of course, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will be standing for re-election.”

Arriving at the Under-20s Women’s World Cup opener in Katowice, Poland, Infantino spoke briefly to reporters, only answering generally that about his plans to grow football and the tournament, saying “there will be a lot to say” beyond that but “it’s not today”.

But subsequently, a Fifa spokesperson confirmed Infantino’s plan to run for re-election.

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This is the first time that Fifa has confirmed that Infantino will be standing after the attempts to privatise the World Cup.

Infantino had previously said in April that he would be standing again in 2027. Addressing the 211 Fifa member associations at the Fifa Congress, he said: “I want to tell you first – the 211 (FIFA) Member Associations – that I will be (a) candidate for the election of FIFA President next year.

“Thank you for your support over the last 10 years, your support today, your work, your progress, your love for the game, your commitment, and your passion.”

Following the scandal, European football’s governing body Uefa threatened to boycott all Fifa competitions, including the World Cup, and while it withdrew this plan after a U-turn by Infantino, Fifa this week accused Uefa of a “smear campaign against it and its leadership”, in a challenge to litigation over Infantino’s plan.

Uefa has been seeking to take possible legal action against Infantino for alleged “criminal mismanagement”.

Last week, it filed requests in three US states requesting the disclosure of documents related to the plan from Fifa and partners, including prospective lead investor Joshua Kushner’s Thrive Capital firm.

If successful in gaining access to the documents, Uefa had said it intends to lodge a legal complaint in Switzerland, saying it has been assured the case would meet the requirements to be heard in a Swiss court.