Uefa to lift boycott threat as Fifa promises no repeat of failed World Cup sell-off plan

UEFA LOOKS SET to drop its threat to boycott all Fifa competitions after receiving guarantees that world football’s governing body will not repeat president Gianni Infantino’s controversial plan to sell stakes in the World Cup.

The guarantee is the second condition that Uefa wanted to be met for European teams to withdraw their boycott. The first was the scrapping of the original investor plan, which happened on 1 August.

The first Fifa competition set to have been affected was the Under-20 Women’s World Cup, which gets under way in Poland on 5 September.

Responding to the reports that Uefa was set to lift its boycott, a Fifa spokesperson said: “FIFA is pleased that all qualified teams will be participating in the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

“FIFA strongly believes that football has the power to unite, even in challenging circumstances, and looks forward to welcoming all teams and players to Poland.

“We remain committed to how we can further support the global development of the game, through our competitions, through the FIFA Forward programme and through our various other initiatives, and in full dialogue with the confederations and stakeholders.”

European nations first agreed to a boycott at an emergency meeting on 30 July, which it said would only be lifted if Infantino’s controversial plan to seek private investment in a company to run the World Cup was scrapped, and if binding guarantees were given that no such move would be made in the future.

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Infantino ditched the Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE) plan two days later, but the threat of a boycott had remained in place due to the second condition not being met.

Uefa has so far declined to comment on the reports. Its senior executives and member association chiefs are gathering in Monaco ahead of the men’s club competition draws today and on Friday.

In its 30 July statement, Uefa had called for “binding assurances” that Fifa “will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership”.

Fifa, in a letter to its member associations on 5 August, apologised for the process it followed for FFE and made a commitment that such errors would not happen again, without appearing to make any pledge specifically on private ownership.

Uefa’s position in regard to Infantino’s leadership will likely not change even if it confirms the lifting of the boycott, with Uefa president Aleksander Čeferin telling The Rest Is Politics on Monday that the Swiss should resign or prepare to be challenged for the presidency at next year’s Fifa Congress.

The presidents of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and CONCACAF – which represents nations from North and Central America and the Caribbean – are also understood to believe Infantino should resign.

Alongside Uefa, they accused Infantino of “deception” in regard to the FFE plan.

The Press Association learned on Tuesday that Fifa Council, the organisation’s main decision-making body, has not been told which agency has been appointed to consider the impact of expanding the men’s World Cup to 64 teams.

Infantino also faces pressure from major leagues around the world, discontent from the European Football Clubs umbrella group and growing pressure from players, with some issuing a statement on their social media channels calling for change at the top of Fifa.

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A number of players came out in support of Infantino on Wednesday, among them Brazil’s 2002 World Cup-winning captain Cafu, who wrote on his Instagram story: “Over the past 10 years, we have followed the work that FIFA and President Infantino have carried out to promote representation in football – something that had not happened before.

“Players and former players have been given a voice and a place at the table by taking part in committees, projects, and working groups. Our opinions are heard, and many of the initiatives carried out in the name of the sport have been shaped by our reflections, ideas, plans, and participation.

“We know how football can transform lives, improve societies and expand opportunities to people all over the world; and we are committed to continue bringing that hope to them.

“We remain on hand to support the great progress that our sport has experienced in the past decade, ensuring that it continues to reach and benefit people in all the countries where football is played around the world.”

Cafu is one of the ‘FIFA Legends’ who regularly appear at events staged by the global governing body, including this summer’s World Cup in North America.

The same statement was also published by stars such as former Italy forward Christian Vieri, plus former Argentina midfielders Esteban Cambiasso and Javier Pastore.

With reporting from Press Association