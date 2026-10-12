Daniel Kinahan to appear before Special Criminal Court

DANIEL KINAHAN IS to appear before the Special Criminal Court in Dublin this morning.

Kinahan (49) is charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation between 18 October 2015 and 6 April 2017.

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There was a large garda presence outside the court as a convoy with multiple vehicles from the Armed Support Unit arrived shortly before the hearing.

Kinahan, alleged to be a leader of the Kinahan organised crime group, was arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 15 April on foot of an arrest warrant issued by the Irish courts.

Kinahan was extradited to Ireland from the UAE on 9 July. He was flown to Casement Aerodrome on board the government jet, the Dassault Falcon 6X.

After being brought to the Central Criminal Court in Dublin with a heavy police escort, he was charged the same day at the Special Criminal Court with a single count of directing an organised crime group between 2015 and 2017.

Kinahan last appeared before the Special Criminal Court via video link earlier this month.