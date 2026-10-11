Five men due in court following violent disorder incident in Galway

FIVE MEN HAVE been charged following an incident of violent disorder on Saturday in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

Gardaí on proactive patrol arrested the five men and a teenage boy following the incident in the St Michael’s Square area of Ballinasloe.

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The arrested men, four of them aged in their 20s and one in his 30s, have since been charged.

They are due to appear before a special sitting of Loughrea District Court at 11am today.

The teenager was released without charge, pending further enquiries.

Gardaí said investigations into the incident are ongoing.