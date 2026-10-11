Maths Week 2026: Your Sunday puzzle

MATHS WEEK is under way and, as is our annual tradition, we’re setting our readers some puzzles. Give them a go! You can check out other events being held over the next week here.

Everyday Maths

Mathematical thinking is part of everyday life, often without us noticing it.

We need it for shopping, cooking, travelling and for managing our budgets and our time.

Mathematical thinking helps us estimate costs, compare offers, check bills and judge whether answers are reasonable.

It also helps with problem-solving, logical thinking and better decision-making.

Weights and measures are especially important. We need measures of weight, volume, distance, temperature in everyday life.

An added challenge is that we often have to convert between metric and imperial scales.

Give your mathematical thinking skills some exercise with these puzzles.

1. If 1 kg (kilogram) is 2.2 lb (pounds), can you convert:

a) 100kg to lb

b) 55lb to kg

c) 100lb to kg

2. My bathroom scales keeps switching from kilograms to pounds. When I stood on it this morning, I noticed the number of pounds is the number of kilograms plus 100. What weight am I?

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Saturday’s puzzles: the answers

1) ¾

2) 16

3) 50% off each item. Three for the price of two is equivalent to a 33⅓% discount.

4) 48 years old

5) 16 – The differences are +1, +2, +3, +4, so the next is +5.

6) 4 metres

7) €88

8) 8 chickens and 4 pigs

9) €5

10) (d) 5/6 (5/6 is approx 0.833, which is greater than 0.81, 0.80 and 4/5 (= 0.80).

Come back tomorrow at 7.30pm for the answers to today’s questions and a brand-new challenge.

These puzzles were prepared exclusively for The Journal by Eoin Gill, co-founder and co-ordinator of Maths Week Ireland.