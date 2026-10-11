Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

The Port of Djibouti in East Africa. alamy alamy

#CEASEFIRE: US president Donald Trump claims that Ukraine and Russia have agreed to suspend strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure.

#VATICAN: Pope Leo XIV has announced he would be operated on in the coming days for a nodule on his lung.

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#SHIPWRECK : At least 109 migrants have died, including 15 children, and 116 are missing as a boat sank off the shore of Djibouti overnight.

PARTING SHOT

The Northern Lights were pictured as far south as Kent PA PA

Across the pond, the Northern Lights are expected to be visible tonight with some UK areas already experiencing good views over the past few days.

The aurora borealis lit up skies over the ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle on the Northumberland coast in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Met Office said the Northern Lights could be visible in the UK again tonight and on Monday.