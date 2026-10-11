Petrol bombs thrown at police patrol car by three masked men in Co Tyrone

POLICE ARE APPEALING for information after three masked men threw petrol bombs at a patrol car in Strabane, Co Tyrone, on Saturday evening.

PSNI officers were patrolling the Ballycolman Estate area shortly after 5pm on Saturday when their vehicle came under attack.

Three males dressed in black, with their faces covered, each threw a petrol bomb at the passenger side of the police car as it passed.

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The vehicle sustained minor damage.

Chief Inspector Cherith Craig described the incident as a “totally reckless attack” in a residential area.

“While only minor damage was caused to the vehicle, this could have resulted in serious injuries to the officers or to nearby members of the public,” Craig said.

“Our officers are here to help, and to respond to calls to assist those who need that help. Attacks on police are unacceptable and must not be tolerated.”