Trump announces 'energy ceasefire' between Russia and Ukraine

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has announced that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to suspend strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure.

It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would stop hitting Russian oil refineries if the Kremlin ceased its energy attacks.

Trump and Zelenskyy have argued this week over Ukraine’s attacks on Russian diesel facilities, which Trump argued have contributed to the global diesel shortage.

In a statement on platform Truth Social, Trump wrote that “effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine”.

“Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!” he added without further details.

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Zelenskyy said it was “news for me” but that Ukraine would agree if Russia did, according to news site Axios.

Trump is under pressure to bring down fuel prices ahead of November’s midterm elections that will decide control of Congress.

Diesel prices have rocketed in recent months because of the disruption to global supplies caused by the US-Israel war against Iran and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Trump lashed out at the Ukrainian leader on Saturday, suggesting Zelenskyy had not done enough to end the war with Russia.

Speaking at the White House, he said, “I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal”, adding that “for some reason (Zelenskyy) never does”.

He noted “I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president.”

With additional reporting by PA