Replanting promised as mature trees felled in Phibsborough for BusConnects

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CONTRACTORS FOR THE National Transport Authority (NTA) have felled a number of mature trees in Phibsborough on Dublin’s northside.
As part of BusConnects, a major overhaul of the capital’s bus routes, a new underpass for pedestrians and cyclists is being built at Blaquiere Bridge on the North Circular Road, beside Phibsborough Library.
The contractors carrying out the works have told local residents and councillors that a “comprehensive” replanting and landscaping programme will take place.
BusConnects includes plans for a new walking and cycling route from the newly redeveloped Royal Canal greenway along Royal Canal Bank towards the Blessington Street Basin, passing under the North Circular at Blaquiere Bridge.
Blaquiere Bridge was a bridge until 1930 when a spur of the Royal Canal leading down to Broadstone – along the quiet street and linear park now known as Royal Canal Bank – was filled in.
A number of mature trees have been cut down in the garden outside Phibsborough Library to make way for the works, with further works planned on the opposite side of the North Circular.
In a video about the project posted by public transport agency Transport for Ireland on social media, Anthony Sheehy, senior project manager for BusConnects Dublin, said the route into the city would hopefully be “handed back to the community in a better condition than we’ve received it”.
In a letter to some residents and to local representatives, Graham – the NTA’s contractor – acknowledged that the felling of trees can be a concern for local residents.
“This project includes a comprehensive replanting and landscaping programme to enhance the local environment, as part of the planning approval granted by An Coimisiún Pleanála,” Graham said.
It indicated environmental and ecological checks were undertaken before works commenced.
In a second update to locals, the contractors said works will continue this week between 7.30am and 11am on the opposite side of the North Circular Road.
Feljin Jose, a Green Party councillor for the area, said it was “really sad” to see the mature trees felled, even though they will be replaced. He added that Bus Connects will also see new trees planted along the Phibsborough Road, and no further tree felling is planned beyond Blaquiere Bridge.
The underpass is needed as a safer alternative for pedestrians and cyclists to the highly congested Doyle’s Corner junction of the Phibsborough and North Circular Roads.
The National Transport Authority has been contacted for comment.
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