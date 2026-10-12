Working from home while colleagues strike is same as crossing picket line, say unions

PUBLIC SECTOR EMPLOYEES working from home during scheduled strike action would be the “equivalent to passing the picket line”, unions representing workers in the sector said.

A spokesperson for trade union Siptu, which represents almost 70,000 public sector workers, said in a video posted to social media that people who choose to work from home on Wednesday 12 October or 21 October will be crossing the picket line.

Cathie Shiels, who works in Siptu’s education sector, said that while universities have made the decision to cancel teaching on days of strike action, “our members are being told to work from home where they can”.

Advertisement

“For the avoidance of any doubt, working from home on 14 October or 21 October is the equivalent of crossing the picket line. You will be breaking the strike,” Shiels said.

“Management are asking workers to work from home for their benefit, not for ours. So it’s very important that we stand together, stay strong, and don’t pass the picket from your kitchen table.”

SIPTU has a clear message for public servants scheduled to work from home on Wednesday. Don't do it. Don't open your laptop. Don't check your emails. Don't teach online. Don't answer your phone. A strike only works when the work stops. Remote work is work. #UnionStrike https://t.co/9Z75MrkXNx — SIPTU (@SIPTU) October 12, 2026

A message accompanying the video told workers not to open their laptops, check their emails, answer phone calls or teach online.

Wednesday’s strike is part of wider industrial action which began on 30 September amid a dispute over pay after the collective pay agreement covering public sector workers expired. A second strike day is scheduled for Wednesday 21 October if required.

Related Reads Over 23,000 TUI members commence industrial action today amid pay dispute Who's striking, who's not? What you need to know ahead of nationwide day of protest next Wednesday

Many workers are engaging in an all-out strike where workplaces will be closed; however, some have been given a derogation – a strike exemption – to allow them to carry out essential work such as emergency care.

Some union figures have warned that 400,000 workers could be striking; 385,000 workers are covered by the now-expired pay agreement, but not all are legally entitled to strike.

Over 23,000 Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) members in the post-primary, further and Higher Education sectors began industrial action today amid the wider public pay dispute.