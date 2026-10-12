Wednesday's strike is part of wider industrial action amid a dispute over pay after the collective pay agreement covering public sector workers expired. Shutterstock
Public Sector

Working from home while colleagues strike is same as crossing picket line, say unions

Two days of strike action across the public sector are planned.
1.52pm, 12 Oct 2026
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PUBLIC SECTOR EMPLOYEES working from home during scheduled strike action would be the “equivalent to passing the picket line”, unions representing workers in the sector said.

A spokesperson for trade union Siptu, which represents almost 70,000 public sector workers, said in a video posted to social media that people who choose to work from home on Wednesday 12 October or 21 October will be crossing the picket line.

Cathie Shiels, who works in Siptu’s education sector, said that while universities have made the decision to cancel teaching on days of strike action, “our members are being told to work from home where they can”.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, working from home on 14 October or 21 October is the equivalent of crossing the picket line. You will be breaking the strike,” Shiels said.

“Management are asking workers to work from home for their benefit, not for ours. So it’s very important that we stand together, stay strong, and don’t pass the picket from your kitchen table.”

A message accompanying the video told workers not to open their laptops, check their emails, answer phone calls or teach online.

Wednesday’s strike is part of wider industrial action which began on 30 September amid a dispute over pay after the collective pay agreement covering public sector workers expired. A second strike day is scheduled for Wednesday 21 October if required.

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Many workers are engaging in an all-out strike where workplaces will be closed; however, some have been given a derogation – a strike exemption – to allow them to carry out essential work such as emergency care. 

Some union figures have warned that 400,000 workers could be striking; 385,000 workers are covered by the now-expired pay agreement, but not all are legally entitled to strike. 

Over 23,000 Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) members in the post-primary, further and Higher Education sectors began industrial action today amid the wider public pay dispute.

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Readers debate whether working from home during a strike is truly breaking solidarity.
Where they land
Some see home working as breaking the strike while others question union tactics and communication
What they think
Working remotely during a strike undermines collective action.
Unions fail to communicate effectively and push workers to join.
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