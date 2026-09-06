Former BBC journalist Stephen Walker dies aged 61

FORMER BBC JOURNALIST Stephen Walker has died aged 61.

Walker authored biographies on both John Hume and David Trimble, the former SDLP and Ulster Unionist Party leaders respectively, who played crucial roles in the Northern Ireland peace process.

Walker joined the BBC in 1991, having previously worked for Radio Leeds, and worked there for three decades.

During that time, he served as its Northern Ireland political correspondent and London correspondent during the later stages of the conflict in the North, and the peace process leading up to the 1998 Belfast Agreement and Brexit.

He also worked as an investigative reporter on the Spotlight investigative programme.

Walker’s death was announced by friend and colleague Mark Carruthers, who posted a message online.

Carruthers said he was “sorry to be the bearer of such sad news”.

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“The Walker family – Katrin, Grace, Jack and Gabriel – have asked me to let people know that Stephen passed away at home this morning surrounded by the people he loved and who loved him,” he said.

“He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and son, a fine journalist and author, and the very best of friends.

“We are all heartbroken, but grateful for his life so well and fully lived.”

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly have “expressed sadness” following Walker’s death, saying he “was a hugely respected and dedicated professional”.

Leader of the SDLP Claire Hanna said he was an “outstanding journalist and writer who chronicled some of the most significant chapters in our recent history with intelligence, curiosity and great humanity.

“He brought warmth and good humour to his work and to those around him, and his contribution to how we understand and tell the story of this place will endure for years to come.

“My deepest sympathies are with his family and friends, and with his many colleagues at the BBC and across journalism.”

Walker is survived by his wife Katrin, daughter Grace and sons Gabriel and Jack.