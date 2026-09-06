Gardaí issue appeal for Skoda car after fatal hit-and-run in Co Clare

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING A fatal hit-and-run incident in Co Clare on Friday are seeking to speak to the driver or occupants of a Skoda Octavia.

16-year-old Bryan Lowe was found unresponsive by the roadside on the L3050 at Cottage Cross near Cloonlara, close to the Clare-Limerick border, shortly after 11pm on Friday.

The teenager had been driving an electric dirt bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second vehicle involved in the incident failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí said they want to speak to the driver or occupants of the silver/gold colour Skoda Octavia that was driving near Cloonlara/Castleconnell between 6pm on Friday and 11am on Saturday.

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Gardaí said they are interested in speaking to the driver of this car. Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí.

Road users who were in the Cloonlara/Castleconnell area at the time and may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Henry Garda Station on (061) 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Bryan Lowe’s family took to social media on Saturday to share tributes to him.

St Munchin’s School, where Bryan went to school, also paid tribute to him, saying that their doors would be open from 12pm on Sunday for any student who would like to come in for a cup of tea.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe stated: “There are no words – Like many of people in our local area I have woken up to this heartbreaking news, my heart goes out to (the boy’s) poor family.

“Please keep them in your prayers, my thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the boy’s family, friends and all those affected by this terrible tragedy.”

With reporting by David Raleigh