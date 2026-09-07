Gardaí investigating whether teenager killed in Clare hit-and-run was deliberately targeted

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE death of a teenage boy in a road crash near Limerick city are investigating if he was deliberately knocked down.

The boy (16) was named locally on Saturday as Bryan Lowe from Clonlara and Westbury, southeast Clare – a short distance from the city.

Sources have said that shortly before his death he had contacted a relative to say that he was being followed or chased. Gardaí are exploring a theory that he may have fallen foul of a criminal group in the Castleconnell and Broadford areas.

Gardaí believe the boy was riding an electric motorbike when it was struck by another vehicle. The car, its driver and passengers did not remain at the collision scene.

The Journal understands that the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was subsequently found partially burned out in Castleconnell, Co Limerick, which is about 15km away from where the incident took place.

It is not believed that the car was stolen and investigators are satisfied that there were at least three masked people in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Bryan Lowe was found dead by the side of the L3050 road, at Cottage Cross, near Cloonlara village, shortly after 11pm on Friday night.

Advertisement

The area is 7km from Limerick, where the boy was attending secondary school.

He had suffered massive injuries and died at the scene. While it was initially thought to be a hit-and-run road death, it now looks much more sinister.

The boy had some interactions with gardaí, and they are also investigating a link to a previous incident in which a garda patrol car was allegedly rammed.

They are also looking into connections between the deceased and targets of gardaí investigating money laundering and organised crime in areas of Limerick and Clare.

Gardaí have appealed for help from the public and asked for witnesses to come forward who may have seen a Skoda Octavia that they believe was involved in the incident.

Cathal Crowe, a local Fianna Fáil TD in Clare, said in a Facebook post that it has been a heartbreaking weekend for the family and said he believes Bryan Lowe was murdered.

“This morning he should be heading off with a bag in his back to St. Munchin’s College, but instead his distraught family are making arrangements for his funeral.

“I have met many young locals, neighbours and some past pupils of mine in the past 48 hours. They too are traumatised by what has taken place.

“Anyone who knows any details about Friday night, in particular who was driving / travelling as passengers within the Skoda Octavia 05-C-5982, needs to immediately speak with Gardaí. CCTV and dash-cam footage is also essential,” he said.