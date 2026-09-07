Leaving Cert

Over 3,400 CAO Round Two course offers have been issued. Find them all here

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6.48pm, 7 Sep 2026
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OVER 3,400 CAO Round Two offers have been issued.

A total of 2,507 Level 8 offers, and 921 Level 7/6 offers, were made to some 3,197 CAO applicants in this round – you can check them all here.

Meanwhile, 1,270 applicants are receiving an offer for the first time.

Of the recipients of Level 8 offers, 1,089 (43%) received an offer of their first preference course; for Level 7/6 offer recipients a total of 736 (80%) applicants’ first preference offers were received.

Applicants receiving an offer in this round will have until 3pm on Wednesday, 9 September to accept their offer.

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