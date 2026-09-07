AGSI members have voted overwhelmingly to reject the scheme.
An Garda Síochána

Garda Sergeants and Inspectors vote to reject expenses scheme

The AGSI General Secretary said that some in garda management are “choosing to ignore” concerns raised by representative bodies, and that there has been a “serious” deterioration in industrial relations.
6.06pm, 7 Sep 2026
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GARDA SERGEANTS AND inspectors have overwhelmingly voted to reject the new expenses scheme that management has already implemented, as their association says it’s not what was agreed to. 

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) today said that 88.7% of members who responded to a ballot voted against accepting the scheme. 

A spokesperson for the association said that it was initially agreed to on the understanding that it would reflect agreements reached during a six-year negotiation process that included talks at the Workplace Relations Commission. 

“However, serious concerns subsequently arose regarding management’s interpretation and proposed implementation of the scheme,” they added. 

The association will now formally inform garda management of its decision. 

It comes ahead of its special delegate conference which is due to take place from Monday 5 October. 

Delegates are expected to discuss a range of matters including “serious issues surrounding the working time agreement”. 

The association says that it has repeatedly raised concerns over “deliberate” and “planned” breaches of the agreement in connection with certain events and the European Presidency, and that it is of the view that some in garda management are choosing to “ignore” these concerns. 

General Secretary Ronan Clogher said that all of these issues point to “a serious deterioration in industrial relations within An Garda Síochána”. 

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