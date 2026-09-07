Ticketmaster accused of 'misleading' consumers over Oasis Croke Park ticket sales

TICKETMASTER HAS BEEN accused of “misleading commercial practice” in connection with ticket sales for the sell-out Oasis reunion concerts at Croke Park last year.

The case was before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court this morning and stems from an inquiry by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

The company faces two charges under Section 47 of the Consumer Protection Act surrounding information provided to concertgoers who bought Platinum tickets, which give fans access to some of the most popular events at a price set by the organiser.

The alleged offences relate to tickets for Noel and Liam Gallagher’s packed gigs in Dublin on 16 and 17 August in 2025.

Remy Farrell SC, instructed by Shane Reynolds solicitor, told Judge Anthony Halpin: “I anticipate that this matter will be fully contested”.

Prosecutor Ronan Kennedy SC said that this was the first time the case had been listed and he had informed the defence he would seek a four-week adjournment to deal with disclosure and evidence.

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Ticketline Unlimited Company, trading as Ticketmaster, faces two charges under the Consumer Protection Act 2007 in connection with Oasis concert tickets sold on August 31, 2024.

The first charge alleges that the firm engaged in a misleading commercial practice by offering “Platinum” tickets in a manner likely to deceive consumers regarding the product’s main characteristics and specifications.

The second alleges that Ticketmaster provided material information concerning ticket prices in a manner that was unclear, unintelligible, ambiguous,or untimely.

Platinum tickets give fans access to some of the most popular tickets at a price set by the event organiser.

Farrell advised the court that the defence believed it would call a dozen or so witnesses and expert evidence. He expected the case to last three or four days.

Judge Halpin adjourned the case for mention until 5 October.

The judge added that efforts would be made to confirm the availability of the dates needed for the hearing before Christmas.