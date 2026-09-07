FIANNA FÁIL’S CATHERINE Ardagh has told the party that the next Youth Justice Strategy will include proposed measures to hold parents accountable if their child commits an offence.

It comes after five teenage boys were killed after driving the wrong way on the M9 in Co Kildare, which injured three sisters and a seven-year-old boy in another car last month.

The junior justice minister said: “It’s clear that we need to do more in this area and, with Jim [O’Callaghan]’s support, I am determined to work on tackling the serious challenges that exist in relation to youth justice.”

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“Parental responsibility must undoubtedly be part of any strategy dealing with this challenge, as will ensuring that sufficient capacity exists within the Children Detention Campus at Oberstown,” Ardagh added.

Section 98 of the Children’s Act 2001 currently allows for supervision orders or fines to be imposed on parents of minors who break the law. However, a vast majority of people believe these measures should be strengthened, according to the latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One, Fine Gael TD Barry Ward said while he would welcome a discussion on the provision, he believes it’s important to differentiate between parents who are “doing their level best and simply cannot control a child” and those “who do not care what their child is up to and abdicate responsibility”.

We wanted to hear your thoughts on the matter.

So, we’re asking: Do you think there should be stricter measures for parents if their child commits an offence?

