Four people killed in car that crashed into second vehicle while driving wrong way on M9 overnight

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been killed in a road traffic collision on the M9.

A car driving the wrong way on the motorway near Moone hit another car, and the four people in the first car have been killed, multiple sources have confirmed.

The four passengers of the other car, including one child, have all been taken to hospital.

“The vehicle was driving on the M9 between junction 3 and 4, when a head-on collision occurred with a second car,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A number of fatalities have occurred and no further details are available at this time.”

It is believed the car was being pursued by gardaí who were investigating an incident in the area.

The female driver and front passenger in the second car, both aged in her 30s, were taken to Tallaght University Hospital. Both were in critical condition.

A female rear seat passenger, aged in her 20s was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital and is in a serious condition.

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The third passenger, a child, was taken to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin and is in a serious condition.

The collision has been referred by An Garda Síochána to Fiosrú, the police ombudsman.

“One of Fiosrú’s on call team of investigators attended the scene and its independent investigation is ongoing,” a spokesperson for Fiosrú said.

“Fiosrú’s investigation relates to incidents involving contact with gardaí where a member of the public has died or been seriously injured,” they said, adding that a referral “does not necessarily mean a garda or gardaí have been accused of wrongdoing”.

“Instead, it means that Fiosrú should independently investigate the incident to ascertain whether or not the act or omission of a garda or gardaí may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person.”

The section of the M9 from Junction 3 to Junction 4 northbound and southbound has been closed and local diversions are in place.

A forensic collision examination will take place in due course, the spokesperson said.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Road users who were travelling on the M9 northbound or southbound between 2am and 3am this morning Sunday 16 August 2026 and who may have dashcam footage of the incident or surrounding area to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athy Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.