Teenager dragged along platform among Luas incidents prompting calls for anti-drag technology

THERE ARE CALLS to introduce anti-drag technology on Dublin’s Luas network after passengers have become trapped in tram doors and dragged along the platforms.

In one case at Stillorgan in May, a teenager’s coat was trapped as a tram departed. She ran alongside the tram before falling on her face, and was taken to hospital with deep facial lacerations and grazes.

In another incident, a dog owner was dragged along the platform after the animal boarded, while in a separate case, someone’s fingers were trapped in the tram’s doors.

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Image of CCTV of leash trapped in the Luas doors. RAIU RAIU

The Railway Accident Investigation Unit (RAIU) said all four obstructions were less than 10mm, meaning the doors could close and lock without detecting them.

While doors would not be able to close if set at 0mm, there is currently no other advanced technology fitted to prevent what it describes as “trap-and-drag incidents”.

The RAIU is recommending that the Luas operator, together with Transport Infrastructure Ireland, install enhanced obstacle detection, door sensors, and improved or “smart” CCTV to reduce the likelihood of these incidents occurring.

It also recommended stronger warning stickers, a passenger safety campaign and greater emphasis on drivers checking platform cameras before departure.