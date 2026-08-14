Inmate (30s) dies following assault in Dublin's Wheatfield Prison

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LAST UPDATE | 3 mins ago
AN INMATE IN his 30s has died after an assault in a Dublin prison.
The inmate died in custody at Wheatfield Prison on Thursday, 13 August and his death is under investigation.
A spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service noted that all deaths in custody are investigated by the Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Síochána, where circumstances warrant.
The spokesperson added that the cause of death is determined by the Coroner’s Office.
The Irish Prison Service has expressed its condolences to the deceased’s family and friends, and said that the next of kin have been informed.
Gardaí meanwhile have confirmed they’re investigating all circumstances surrounding the discovery of man’s body in Wheatfield Prison.
A senior investigating officer has been assigned to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the male.
A family liaison officer has been assigned to support the family of the deceased, and the services of the Garda National Technical Bureau have been requested.
A spokesperson said investigating gardaí await the results of a post-mortem to determine the direction of the investigation.
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