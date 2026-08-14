GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Trump visit

1. As Clare prepares for a visit of US President Donald Trump in September, American officials are struggling to find enough hotels for the presidential entourage, The Journal has learned.

Farage wins in Clacton

2. Nigel Farage has won the Clacton byelection amid contested claims he was told by police not to attend the election count due to a “credible threat” against him.

Spinal surgery

3. The average wait time for a children’s outpatient spinal appointment has decreased from 7.4 months to 3.9 months since this time last year.

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Gold medal

4. Ireland’s Mark English won 800m gold at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham last night.

Moving goalposts

5. The top US priority now in the Iran war is no longer its nuclear programme but to bring petrol prices down for American consumers, according to vice president JD Vance.

National record

6. Ireland’s Rashidat Adeleke won 200m silver at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham last night.

Scramblers

7. The charges involved in getting back a scrambler after it has been seized by gardaí is set to double from today.

Japan

8. At least four people died in eastern Japan after “unprecedented” heavy rain that left thousands stranded at Narita airport overnight and snarled up roads and rail services.

Europa League

9. Shamrock Rovers were unceremoniously dumped out of the Europa League after a remarkable first-half meltdown in Albania, where they shipped four quick-fire goals and saw their aggregate lead evaporate in the blink of an eye.