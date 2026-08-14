Wagner Moura in The Last House Courtesy Netflix
any good recs?

Poll: What did you make of The Last House on Netflix?

Tell us in this week’s Best of the Box poll.
7.16am, 14 Aug 2026
2.6k
4

WHAT WOULD YOU do if you and your family realised one day that it was impossible to leave the house? That all the doors and windows were shut, and you had no way out?

That’s the premise of The Last House, streaming on Netflix. It stars Greta Lee (Past Lives) and Wagner Moura (Narcos) as parents who, along with their two children, find out they and all their neighbours are stuck in their homes. What follows is a twisty-turny and quite bonkers tale. 

But have you seen The Last House, and if so, what did you think of it?


Poll Results:

I haven't watched it yet (738)
I didn't enjoy it (171)
I thought it was good (130)
I loved it (50)

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