Charges for retrieving scramblers seized by gardaí set to double from today

THE CHARGES INVOLVED in getting back a scrambler after it has been seized by gardaí is set to double from today.

In April, a total ban on scrambler use in public places or on public roads came into force.

Gardaí were also given enhanced powers of seizure to reduce the number of seized vehicles that end up back on the roads.

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For vehicles weighing under 3,500kg, which generally includes scramblers, the amount of money the owner must pay for release of their vehicle will rise from €125 to €250 for the first day’s storage. For an additional day it is held, the fine will rise from €35 to €70.

For other vehicles weighing more than 3,500kg, the charges will increase from €250 to €500 for the first day’s storage and from €50 to €100 for each additional day.

The increased costs aim to strengthen the deterrent against illegal and dangerous scrambler use.

Minister of State Sean Canney, who has responsibility for road safety, said the doubling in charges for seized scramblers “sends a clear message that illegal and dangerous scrambler use carries real consequences”.

He added: “These increased charges ensure there are real financial consequences where a scrambler is seized by An Garda Síochána.”

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Canney said that people whose scramblers are detained “should bear the cost of removing and storing them” and that the increased fees will “provide a stronger deterrent and supporting gardaí in keeping our roads and communities safe”.

While there has been talk previously about making retailers responsible for such vehicles, getting into the hands of children, the minister said since 2004, it has been an offence to sell or otherwise supply a mechanically propelled vehicle, such as a scrambler, to a minor.

The Garda Commissioner has met with ministers in recent months to discuss road safety and garda enforcement against anti-social behaviour including the dangerous use of scramblers. He has previously spoken out about the European presidency work delaying training of garda members in pursuit training. He has also endorsed the outright ban on e-scooters.