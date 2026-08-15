Motorcyclist in his 30s killed in single-vehicle collision in Co Galway

A MAN IN his 30s was killed in a collision involving a single motorcycle in Co Galway on Friday night.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the collision, which occurred in Carraghy, on the N83 Claregalway to Tuam road some time after 11pm, to come forward.

Gardaí and emergency services responded at around 11.40pm and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

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His body has since been taken to University Hospital Galway, where a post-mortem examination will take place, a garda spokesperson said.

Forensic collision investigators are currently examining the scene and the road remains closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling on the N83 between Claregalway and Tuam between 11pm and 11.40pm, to come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam or other relevant footage is asked to contact Oranmore Garda Station on 091 388 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.