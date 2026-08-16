GOOD MORNING.

Here’s the news to know as you start your day.

Indonesia

1. Help started arriving on Sunday for thousands of evacuees on Indonesia’s Flores island after a powerful earthquake killed 48 people, injured dozens and damaged hundreds of houses and buildings.



Drinking at home

2. There is no doubt that opting to have a few drinks at home instead of going out to the pub is going to save you a chunk of change these days. We asked our readers to tell us if they had found themselves choosing to drink at home over going out in recent times.

Butter wars

3. Why has a row over Irish butter sales grabbed so much attention that the government is being asked to weigh in?

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Gold medal

4. Kate O’Connor continued her gold-medal form to win the heptathlon at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

Russia

5. Six hundred drones targeted the Moscow region in a sustained overnight assault that wounded three people, the Russian capital’s mayor said.

6. A potential storm is brewing for the government before work resumes in September, with a number of flashpoints in the political calendar that could spell trouble when it comes to the decision around fuel prices.

Sitdown Sunday

7. It’s a day of rest, and you may be in the mood for a quiet corner and a comfy chair. We’ve hand-picked some of the week’s best reads for you to savour.

RIP

8. A crowd made up of hundreds of Bonnie Tyler’s friends and fans burst into a rendition of Total Eclipse Of The Heart as her coffin was driven home.

Rose of Tralee

9. The annual Rose of Tralee selection is nearly here, with 32 roses set to take to the stage on Monday and Tuesday night to battle it out for the title.