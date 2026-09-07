Boy (17) arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Belfast stabbing

A TEENAGE BOY has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in west Belfast.

The incident happened in the Suffolk Glen area of the city at around 9.20pm on Sunday.

Police attended the scene, where a number of people were fighting in the street.

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“Officers from the Armed Response Unit (ARU) also subsequently attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, after it was discovered that a man had been stabbed,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital to receive treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening. He remains in a stable condition.

“A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time,” the spokesperson added.

The PSNI is appealing to anyone with information, including CCTV, dash-cam or other footage, to contact them.

Separately, a 34-year-old is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court after he was charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in the Grattan Street area of Lurgan, Co Armagh on Sunday.