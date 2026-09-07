Man (30s) believed to have been abducted and assaulted with iron bars was found lying on roadside

A MAN IN his 30s has been injured in a serious assault, which ended in him lying on the roadside in Gortin, Co Tyrone on Sunday night.

Police in Northern Ireland believe that he may have been abducted, assaulted by multiple people armed with iron bars and then thrown from a moving car.

The man was found lying on the Culvacullion Road at around 9.35pm.

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A vehicle that was on fire was located by the PSNI on the nearby Rylagh Road a short time later.

“We are keeping an open mind, but one line of enquiry is that this vehicle may have been used by those who carried out this assault,” a spokesperson said.

“This brutal attack will have left the victim with lasting physical and psychological trauma. There is no justification for this violence.”

The PSNI said it is still investigating, and it is appealing to anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact them using the witness appeal form, quoting reference 1547 of 07/09/26.

Alternatively, information can be provided via the non-emergency number 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.