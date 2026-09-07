Brown Thomas and Arnotts operator to pay €2k over spam marketing emails

THE OPERATOR OF the Arnotts and Brown Thomas department stores has been ordered to pay €2,000 for unwanted spam marketing emails.

The Data Protection Commission brought the prosecution in Dublin District Court against Brown Thomas Arnotts Limited, which faced 21 charges under S.I. No. 336/2011 (European Communities (Electronic Communications Networks and Services) (Privacy and Electronic Communications) Regulations 2011).

The company pleaded guilty to five charges.

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Two involved unsolicited emails without consent to two women on 3 December 2024 and 28 February 2025, who had not given prior consent to receive them.

The remaining three offences related to direct marketing emails to three men on 31 May 2025, 4 July 2025, and 28 August 2025, which lacked a valid address to enable them to “opt out” and request that the communications cease.

Judge Anthony Halpin noted the guilty plea and held that he would apply the Probation of Offenders Act, sparing the firm a recorded conviction, if it donated €1,000 to the Little Flower Penny Dinners charity and paid the same amount toward the prosecution’s costs.

The case has been adjourned until 5 October to confirm that the payments have been received and to finalise the matter.

The prosecution withdrew the remaining 16 counts.