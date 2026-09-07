Waste company Panda faces trial over fatal workplace incident at Dublin recycling plant

WASTE COMPANY PANDA faces trial over a fatal workplace incident at a Dublin recycling plant.

The prosecution commenced on Monday following a Health and Safety Authority (HSA) investigation into the death of 32-year-old Radu Alexandru Chertes of Five Lamps, Cappagh Road, Finglas.

The case against Tallaght-based Starrus Eco Holdings Limited, trading as Panda Waste Management Solutions, came before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court on Monday.

He noted that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has decided that the company, which has yet to enter a plea, will face “trial on indictment” in the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

Judge Halpin acceded to an application by the State to adjourn the case for four weeks to complete a book of evidence, which must be served on the defendant before a return for trial order is granted.

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The company faces six charges under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005 relating to an incident on 6 April 2022, at its premises on Cappagh Road, Finglas, Dublin 11.

According to the charges, the firm failed to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, the safety, health, and welfare of its employees.

Specifically, the prosecution claims the company failed to maintain a safe system of work, adequate control measures, and proper training, instruction, and supervision for clearing blockages in an M&J Pre-Shred 4000S machine.

The charges state that as a consequence of these alleged failings, an employee, Mr Chertes, suffered injuries and died.

At the opening of the inquest in November 2022, the deceased’s brother, Andre Chertes, who had also worked at the Panda plant in Finglas, gave evidence of formally identifying his brother’s body to gardaí.

The inquest has been adjourned pending the outcome of the judicial process.