Man (34) arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Co Armagh

A 34-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing incident in Co Armagh.

A man in his 40s was stabbed in the back several times at a property in the Grattan Street area in Lurgan at around 2.25pm today.

Police and the Armed Response Unit attended.

The suspect fled the scene and was detained a short distance away.

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The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition at this time.

Officers remain at the scene this evening as enquiries continue into what happened.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information which could help, including CCTV, dash-cam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 855 06/09/26.

A report can also be made online at: https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.