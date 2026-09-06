Test your knowledge of all things boxing Alamy Stock Photo
Quiz

How much do you know about boxing?

Last night marked the end of Katie Taylor’s illustrious sporting career.
10.01pm, 6 Sep 2026
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KATIE TAYLOR HAS officially brought her highly celebrated boxing career to a close.

Around 80,000 people watched her final fight from the stands in Croke Park, while many more tuned in to the live televised coverage on RTÉ.

As the Irish sporting legend’s career comes to an end, we thought we’d test your knowledge of boxing – along with a few boxers of a different kind.

What year did Katie Taylor turn professional?
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2009
2012

2014
2016
Katie Taylor won her Olympic gold medal in 2012. Which city were those games held in?
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London
Beijing

Paris
Athens
How many wins did Barry McGuigan record during his career as a professional boxer?
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24
28

32
37
How long does a standard round in a boxing match last?
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90 seconds
Two minutes

Three minutes
Five minutes
Which famous boxer said: 'Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee'?
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Mike Tyson
Muhammed Ali

Floyd Mayweather Jr
Joe Fraizer
Which US actor starred as Christy Martin in a 2025 biopic based on the boxer?
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Jennifer Lawrence
Sydney Sweeney

Florence Pugh
Jenna Ortega
Which government department is Kevin 'Boxer' Moran a Minister of State for?
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Department of Public Expenditure
Department of Transport

Department of Education
Department of Agriculture
What country did the boxer dog breed originate?
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Denmark
Finland

Germany
Britain
Which band performed the song Eye of the Tiger, which is often associated with the Rocky films?
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Bon Jovi
Survivor

Journey
Van Halen
What decade was the last professional boxing match held in Croke Park, before Katie Taylor's farewell fight?
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1960s
1970s

1990s
2000s
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