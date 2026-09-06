How much do you know about boxing?

Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
KATIE TAYLOR HAS officially brought her highly celebrated boxing career to a close.
Around 80,000 people watched her final fight from the stands in Croke Park, while many more tuned in to the live televised coverage on RTÉ.
As the Irish sporting legend’s career comes to an end, we thought we’d test your knowledge of boxing – along with a few boxers of a different kind.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say