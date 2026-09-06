Amazon cargo plane overshoots runway at Florida airport and hits multiple vehicles

AN AMAZON CARGO plane overshot a runway as it landed at a Florida airport on Sunday afternoon, crashing into vehicles and catching fire.

There was no immediate word on casualties in the incident at Miami International Airport.

Video showed smoke billowing from the Boeing 767 plane.

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The Federal Aviation Administration, which manages air travel in the United States, said in a statement on social media that the incident happened at around 2pm (7pm Irish time) as the plane arrived at the airport from San Juan in Puerto Rico.

Miami International Airport said in a statement that the plane was left “disabled” at the northwest end of the airport after it overran a diagonal runway.

All planes have been grounded at the airport and all runways are currently closed, the airport said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate the incident.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow…