'I was screaming at my telly': Janet's reaction to how the last episode went was the same as ours

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season two, episode nine of The Traitors Ireland.

DURING THE ROUNDTABLE of Tuesday night’s episode of The Traitors Ireland, every viewer would have had their head in their hands, wondering how Pauric O managed to get away with murdering Janet in plain sight.

Janet had her head in her hands too.

Speaking to reporters over video call, Janet said that when she watched the episode and saw that Pauric O wasn’t banished, she was “absolutely fuming” and “screaming at my telly”.

“I do not understand how no one has questioned it, no one tried to investigate it, that DJ was the only person to question it and then he got banished.”

Pauric O and Carla wondering how they managed to get awya with it RTÉ RTÉ

She wondered if “fatigue” is getting to the players. “It’s a very high intense situation,” she added, “but I’m hoping this just shakes them up.”

As for her murderer, Janet said traitor Pauric O is “playing such a good game” and “was born to be a traitor”.

He was able to weave so many different stories and create unwavering support to his argument.

“The fact he was able to get out of that murder in plain sight is just a testament to how brilliant of a manipulator he is at this game.”

‘It was so bizarre’

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed that other people had made accusations of being murdered in plain sight at different times in the game, but that these weren’t aired on TV.

“We’re fans of the show and we’re aware of the concept of there being a murder in plain sight, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen to you,” said Janet.

But Janet was certain in that moment that she had been murdered. “Pauric O was very upset over Donal being banished and then it was a split-second turn and he’s making me dance. It was so bizarre.”

How the murder in plain sight played out RTÉ RTÉ

But while the players are aware that a murder in plain sight could be on the cards at any moment, Janet added that “the show could just turn it upside down and not do it”.

“That’s why when I come back in the next morning I was like, ‘I’m sorry, was I wrong?’

“Because you just never know what’s happening in this game.”

While Janet was murdered, it was DJ who was banished after no player seemed interested in interrogating her murder.

Speaking alongside Janet, he said it was “pretty disappointing” that the other players didn’t spend much time asking who could be responsible.

“I suppose everyone just came back to me because they had something slight on me from previous tables,” said DJ.

“That’s why I went for Pete because I thought Pete might have got a few votes because he went a bit mad at the last roundtable. But no one came with me and everyone went quiet.

“I was like, ‘lads, come on here like’. Looking back now, I think, why didn’t I literally stand up in the middle of the table and just go, ‘that man is the traitor’.”

Ian looks on as Janet reacts to being informed that someone was murdered in plain sight RTÉ RTÉ

DJ noted that in other versions of The Traitors, when there is a murder in plain sight, the players recount every minute aspect of their movements, but that this didn’t happen.

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Janet meanwhile said she couldn’t understand why DJ stating that he wasn’t in the room with her only seemed to make him all the more guilty in the eyes of the players.

“That was really good evidence. Who was with Janet then? Who killed her? Didn’t she say something?”

‘Like being late for Mass’

Janet also worried that the faithfuls are “playing an individual game”.

“We had that shot of Kayleigh saying, ‘nobody hugged me, I didn’t drink any water’, but she’s not questioning who was hugging people, who was handing out water.

“It’s like the hive mind has broken, which it does need to do, but they also still need to be looking around and not just being happy that it wasn’t them.”

When asked about the pressure of being involved in the game, DJ said: “It’s like if you’re going to Mass on a Sunday morning and you’re on time, but the next thing there’s a few cattle in front of you on the road, and now you’re going to be late for Mass… you tend to stress, you get a bit nervous, your demeanour changes, it’s mad.”

DJ was also asked how it felt to see Diego cry after his vote which contributed to DJ being wrongly banished.

Diego from The Traitors Ireland

“Diego cried more over me than his own husband, Denis, which is great to see,” DJ quipped.

“That was really emotional, to be honest. He’s a good guy, it pulled a few heartstrings, all right, to be honest.”

‘People laughing at me at funerals’

Elsewhere, both players also find that they are being recognised on the street.

“I’m as much a fan as they are, so I’m happy to talk,” said Janet, “and I’m also watching the show as they’re watching the show.

“We’ve experienced it, but we haven’t seen it, so we’re equally sitting and watching these episodes, not knowing what’s going to happen.”

Meanwhile, DJ said he is now able to bring levity to otherwise serious occasions after his appearance on the show.

“I went to three funerals in the last few weeks, and there’s a dead person inside in the coffin, and I’m literally walking up to it, and people are laughing at me, having the craic, ‘here’s the traitor coming in’.

“But look, I think I was brought into this life to make people smile, and hopefully I’ll go out that way as well.

“So, going into the funeral and having the family laughing at you during this sad time, it’s special, to be honest.”

“Even a funeral needs a DJ,” adds Janet.

DJ then remarked: “If myself and Carla walked into a funeral now, I’d say the tears would turn to laughter.”

He added that he wants to see traitor Carla win.

Carla, host Siobhán McSweeney, and Pauric O at the conclave

“She is just great craic and was pulling the wool over my eyes, anyway. In the castle, she was unbelievable craic.”

Meanwhile, Janet said that while she’s 100% faithful, it’s “hard to see how the faithful can come out of this”.

“I’m hoping for a faithful win, and I’m hoping that the info that I’ve left marinates in the faithful soup, and they figure it out.”

The Traitors Ireland continues tonight at 9.30pm on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player.