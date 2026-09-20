Man dragged from car and beaten by masked men in Co Down town

A MAN WAS dragged from his car and beaten by a number of masked men during an attack in a town in Co Down last night.

PSNI officers received a report just before 7.30pm yesterday that a man in the Brookfield Meadows area of Banbridge had been dragged from his vehicle by a number of masked men.

He was then kicked and punched multiple times.

Advertisement

Detectives in Banbridge are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of the assault.

PSNI officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the man, who sustained a number of injuries to his face, arms and legs, was taken to hospital for treatment.

A PSNI spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of what happened.

It appealed to anyone who saw anything or might have any information that could help the investigation to contact police.

A report can also be made anonymously using the independent charity Crimestoppers.