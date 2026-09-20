Man (20s) dies and two passengers hospitalised after car hits tree in Co Limerick

A MAN IN his 20s has died following a single-vehicle collision on the N21 in Co Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

The collision, which involved a car that struck a tree, occurred at Cummeen, Adare, at around 2.40am this morning.

The male driver was fatally injured. His body has been brought to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The two male passengers were brought to University Hospital Limerick.

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The passenger aged in his 20s remains in a critical condition, while the second passenger, an adult teenager, received non-life-threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

“Road users who were travelling on the N21 at Cummeen, Adare, Limerick in the early hours of this morning Sunday 20 September 2026 between 2.15am and 2.45am and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí,” a spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”