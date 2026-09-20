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LAST UPDATE | 21 mins ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.
1. Fans of tinned fish may have come across a new addition to supermarket shelves – jack mackerel.
2. Pop star Ed Sheeran admitted he made “mistakes” and condemned the “catastrophic” situation in Gaza as he returned to the stage Saturday for the first time since rapper Macklemore was cancelled as a support act for making pro-Palestine comments on stage.
3. Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee and Minister of State for International Development Neale Richmond are today travelling to New York to attend the United Nations High-Level Week.
4. A woman in her 40s died in a workplace incident on Friday in Kilmeedy, Co Limerick.
5. The Irish Prison Service said it is working closely with the HSE in response to a “number of overdose presentations in custody” at Midlands Prison on Friday.
6. Arsenal’s perfect start to their Premier League title defence came off the rails in a 3-0 thrashing by Brighton.
7. Denmark has hailed a “binding” deal announced by US President Donald Trump to give Washington “permanent control” over Greenland’s security and bar Russian and Chinese bases from the Arctic territory.
8. Fresh claims made by Earl Spencer have been published as he doubled down on his allegation the King said “we’ll forget her soon enough” after Diana, Princess of Wales died.
9. The US has approved a potential $2.68 billion (€2.34 billion) sale of air defence equipment to Ukraine on Friday, after Kyiv made repeated pleas for support to fend off Russian attacks.
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