Atlantic mackerel is a popular oily fish. Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Do you like mackerel?

In this morning’s lead story, Valerie Flynn has written about how plummeting Atlantic mackerel stocks have sent retailers scrambling for alternatives.
1.00pm, 20 Sep 2026
1.8k

IN THIS MORNING’S lead story, Valerie Flynn has written about how plummeting Atlantic mackerel stocks have caused alternatives to the fish to crop up.

Irish fishing is at the sharp end of the mackerel sustainability crisis. The sector warned that it would be devastated by the EU slashing the mackerel quota by 70% last December, in line with scientific advice.

However, after non-EU countries such as the UK and Norway set a catch limit well above the scientific advice, the EU itself rowed back on its initial decision and set itself a more generous quota in line with that of its neighbours.

When Greenland and Russia’s catches are factored in, the estimated total mackerel catch for 2026 was 143% above the scientific advice, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), an environmental NGO, said.

So, today we’re wondering: Are you a fan of mackerel?


Poll Results:

Yes (621)
No (284)
This doesn't apply to me (33)

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie