Do you like mackerel?

IN THIS MORNING’S lead story, Valerie Flynn has written about how plummeting Atlantic mackerel stocks have caused alternatives to the fish to crop up.

Irish fishing is at the sharp end of the mackerel sustainability crisis. The sector warned that it would be devastated by the EU slashing the mackerel quota by 70% last December, in line with scientific advice.

Advertisement

However, after non-EU countries such as the UK and Norway set a catch limit well above the scientific advice, the EU itself rowed back on its initial decision and set itself a more generous quota in line with that of its neighbours.

When Greenland and Russia’s catches are factored in, the estimated total mackerel catch for 2026 was 143% above the scientific advice, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), an environmental NGO, said.

So, today we’re wondering: Are you a fan of mackerel?

