Two arrested after e-bikes driven wrong way down dual carriageway in Belfast city

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after an e-bike was driven the wrong way down a dual carriageway in Belfast.

PSNI Superintendent Mark Conway said that at around 8.45pm last night, officers responded to three Sur-Ron style electric bikes driving dangerously and at high speed in the west Belfast area.

A stinger device was deployed on all three.

One of the e-bikes was then abandoned, but the remaining two riders continued driving at speed towards Belfast city centre and onto the West Link dual carriageway, city-bound.

One of the riders came off their bike and was picked up as a passenger by the other rider, with both then travelling against the flow of the traffic on the same bike.

Officers were then able to stop the e-bike safely, without any further incident.

While this was ongoing, the West Link was closed for a time to allow emergency services and collision procedures to be completed.

It was reopened in the early hours of this morning.

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A 17-year-old male and a 20-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle-taking in which a vehicle is driven dangerously.

The 20-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, carrying an unauthorised passenger on a motor bicycle, failing to stop for police and other driving-related offences, including using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Both were taken to hospital for precautionary assessment following the collision and both remain in police custody at this time.

Conway remarked that the “actions of our officers last night no doubt prevented further immediate danger to road-users and avoided what could have been another potential tragedy on our roads”.

He reminded the public that “dangerous or reckless use of e-bikes on public roads will be dealt with robustly”.

“Electric bikes are not for use on public roads,” said Conway, “and our officers will continue to take a proactive approach towards the illegal and dangerous use of e-bikes.”

He added that, where appropriate, officers will use their powers to seize illegal vehicles which are being used on roads and public places.

“These vehicles can pose a significant risk to riders, pedestrians and other road-users, particularly when they are being ridden dangerously and at excessive speeds,” said Conway.

The PSN has appealed for information in relation to last night’s incident.

The public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously.