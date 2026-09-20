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Bomb Squad

Controlled explosion carried out on ‘viable’ suspicious device in Finglas

The army’s bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion on what has been described as a ‘viable suspicious device’.
4.24pm, 20 Sep 2026
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A CONTROLLED EXPLOSION was carried out on a “viable suspicious device” in Finglas yesterday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services yesterday responded to the discovery of a suspicious device near Northway Estate, Finglas, Dublin 11.

Gardaí established a cordon and a number of domestic residences were evacuated.

The services of the Defence Forces explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) team was requested.

The army’s bomb squad attended the scene and carried out a controlled explosion on what has been described by gardaí as a “viable suspicious device”.

The cordon was then lifted and the occupants of the residences, which were evacuated, were allowed to return to their properties.

There were no reports of injuries or damage and a garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

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