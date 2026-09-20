Road closures in place today and tomorrow around Dublin Castle for EU transport ministers meeting

A NUMBER OF roads are closed in Dublin city centre this evening and tomorrow due to an event connected to Ireland’s presidency of the European Council.

An informal meeting of EU transport ministers is taking place today and tomorrow in Dublin Castle.

The attendees will arrive and depart through Dublin Airport today and tomorrow, though normal operations will continue at Dublin Airport at all times.

Localised temporary parking restrictions will be in place in the Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 area today and tomorrow.

Traffic restrictions will be kept to the minimum required, and it is intended that any impact on the public will be localised.

Today, there will be intermittent, localised temporary traffic restrictions and rolling road closures to facilitate security escorts between 6pm and 7pm between Ballsbridge and Dublin Castle.

Tomorrow, Monday, there will be localised, temporary traffic restrictions and rolling road closures between 8.30am and 9.30am between Ballsbridge and Dublin Castle.

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This will primarily impact Merrion Road, Mespil Road, Leeson Street, St Stephen’s Green, Kevin Street, Bride Street and adjoining roads.

A spokesperson said gardaí are working to ensure that the nature and scale of the policing and security operation is proportionate to protect everyone’s safety.

The spokesperson added that gardaí continue to engage with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and public transport providers to minimise disruption to the public transport network.

These operational plans are subject to change for security and operational reasons.

Drone Restrictions are also in place at venues hosting EU Presidency events, some of which can be issued at short notice for operational reasons.

Drone pilots should check the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) website for restrictions on flying drones.

Meanwhile, the Irish Presidency is primarily concentrated in Dublin Castle and a policing and security operation will remain in place for the duration of the Presidency, which ends on 31 December.

The following roads are currently closed to both traffic and pedestrians and will remain closed until 31 December, though local access is facilitated:

• Castle Street

• Ship Street Little

• Ship Street Great