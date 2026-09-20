Man (44) arrested after Belfast's Big Fish sculpture damaged

A 44-YEAR-OLD MAN has been arrested after a public sculpture in Belfast city centre was damaged in the early hours of this morning.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said “significant damage” has been caused to the left eye of the sculpture.

The Big Fish sculpture is a 10-metre statue of a salmon beside the river Lagan which was commissioned in 1999.

The PSNI said it received a report at around 12.30am that someone had been seen causing damage to the sculpture in the Donegall Quay area.

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“Officers attended the scene, where it was noted that significant damage had been caused to the left eye of the sculpture,” it said.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested for damaging the big fish in Belfast.



At around 12:30am police responded to reports of a man damaging the Salmon.



Extensive damage was caused to its left eye.



He was arrested for damage to the sculpture and possession of an offensive weapon… pic.twitter.com/7TgjM9bGRt — Kevin Scott (@Kscott_94) September 20, 2026

A man was located nearby and arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He remains in police custody.

The PSNI said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact police using our witness appeal form at https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals, quoting reference 35 of 20/09/26, or call us on 101.”

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or contact them online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”