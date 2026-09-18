Newshound Quiz

The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Woof woof baby!
3.30pm, 18 Sep 2026
8

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

It’s September, and chances are you’re as busy as everyone else. Johnny Logan certainly kept himself occupied on Sunday, performing ‘Hold Me Now’ four times at Dalymount Park. Four times.

You’d think someone would have held him by the third rendition.

But aside from that vital piece of news, how much else do you remember from the past seven days?

RTÉ announced this week that it will not compete in or broadcast next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Which country is due to host it?
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Austria
Switzerland

Bulgaria
Sweden
New figures gave an upper estimate for how high the cost of Dublin's MetroLink could reach. What was it?
€8.5 billion
€12.3 billion

€15.4 billion
€17.5 billion
According to a Central Bank report this week, approximately how long does it now take to build a home in Ireland?
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Six months
A year

Two years
Four years
How many gardaí will receive pursuit-driving training this year, according to figures confirmed to an Oireachtas committee?
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6
16

60
116
How much did Macklemore pledge to donate from his earnings on Ed Sheeran's tour to Palestinian organisations?
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$200,000
$500,000

$1 million
$1.5 million
The National Transport Authority said this week that a 10% increase in public transport fares typically leads to what reduction in passenger numbers?
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1%
3%

5%
10%
Which tennis player defeated Ben Shelton to win the US Open on Sunday?
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Alexander Zverev
Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic
Which TV series set a new record at the Emmys this week for the most awards won by a comedy in a single year?
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Hacks
The Bear

Widow's Bay
Abbott Elementary
The Ploughing Championships took place this week in which town?
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Ratheniska, Co Laois
Screggan, Co Offaly

Rathangan, Co Kildare
Ballintrane, Co Carlow
The European Union announced ambitions this week to make which country their first associate member?
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UK
Norway

Canada
Switzerland
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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