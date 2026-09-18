The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

It’s September, and chances are you’re as busy as everyone else. Johnny Logan certainly kept himself occupied on Sunday, performing ‘Hold Me Now’ four times at Dalymount Park. Four times.

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You’d think someone would have held him by the third rendition.

But aside from that vital piece of news, how much else do you remember from the past seven days?