Is it too soon to be seeing chocolate Santas? Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Have you started your Christmas shopping?

Only 98 days to go…
10.18am, 18 Sep 2026
1.9k
19

OKAY, HEAR US out.

It may still be 98 days until Christmas Day, but that hasn’t stopped everyone from getting an early start on their shopping.

Festive chocolates have found their way onto supermarket shelves, along with the makeup and beauty brands launching their festive advent calendars.

And sure, Brown Thomas opened its Christmas shop last month – but does that mean the Christmas season has already begun?

Tell us: Have you started your Christmas shopping?


Poll Results:

No, I'll wait until November or December (613)
Yes, I've bought a few bits (184)
No, but I might get started soon (175)
I've already finished my Christmas shopping (43)

Author
View 19 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
19 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    Good Morning
    The 9 at 9 Deportees spending up to a month in prison, man charged in connection with Michael Healy-Rae assault and the top picks for Culture Night.
    2 hrs ago
    1.4k
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie