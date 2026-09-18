OKAY, HEAR US out.

It may still be 98 days until Christmas Day, but that hasn’t stopped everyone from getting an early start on their shopping.

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Festive chocolates have found their way onto supermarket shelves, along with the makeup and beauty brands launching their festive advent calendars.

And sure, Brown Thomas opened its Christmas shop last month – but does that mean the Christmas season has already begun?

Tell us: Have you started your Christmas shopping?

