GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Immigration

1. In our main story this morning, Eimer McAuley reports that people held in Ireland ahead of enforced deportation spend a median 29 days in custody before being removed from the state.

Records released to The Journal under freedom of information show that 477 people were detained in relation to deportation orders in 2025 and up to 8 September of this year.

Charged

2. A man in his 50s has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on TD Michael Healy-Rae.

Gardaí confirmed the charge in a press statement on Thursday night and said the man will appear before Dublin District Court this morning.

Iran

3. United Nations human rights experts have said there are “reasonable grounds to believe” that the US committed war crimes in two strikes on Iran that killed 177 people.

A report said strikes on a primary school in Minab and a sports centre in Lamerd on 28 February, the first day of the US-Israel war on Iran, constituted indiscriminate attacks causing civilian deaths and damage to civilian infrastructure.

Gaza

4. European leaders have failed to use their leverage over Israel during their genocidal war on Gaza, Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews has said, warning that the EU’s response has damaged its international reputation.

Speaking to The Journal in Strasbourg this week ahead of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s annual State of the European Union address, Andrews criticised the failure to advance proposed sanctions and trade measures against Israel.

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Micheál in Manchester

5. Taoiseach Micheál Martin is set to become the first international leader to visit No 10 North in Manchester today.

British prime minister Andy Burnham opened the new headquarters for the centre of the UK government in Manchester shortly after he took office in July.

Department of Defence

6. Minister for Defence Helen McEntee has confirmed that the government is set to buy long-range military radars from France.

The Journal reported on Thursday that the government had signed the acquisition orders for a multi-million euro primary radar project with a French arms manufacturer.

New rules

7. Australia has announced that it will begin to detain tourists who overstay visas to send a message of deterrence under new rules aimed at reducing levels of migration.

Under reforms announced on Thursday, Australia will stop family members accompanying students, introduce ballots for working holidaymakers and crack down on overstayers.

Data centres

8. Plans for a data centre in Co Mayo have been overturned by An Coimisiún Pleanála, partly because the operator was found to have failed to show there is “existing capacity” in the electricity grid to handle the added pressure of the system.

The contentious plans had been originally opposed by international best-selling author Sally Rooney, who warned of “wasteful consumption of electricity” that would push energy prices higher if approved.

Culture Night

9. When the sun goes down across Ireland this evening, the national Culture Night kicks off.

Hundreds of free events will be held all across the island – but many are ticketed, so it’s a good idea to figure out ahead of time what you plan on attending.

Here are some of the top picks from around the country.