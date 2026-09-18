Government confirms order to buy long-range military radar systems from France

THE MINISTER FOR Defence has confirmed that the government is set to buy long-range military radars from France.

The Journal yesterday reported that the government had signed the acquisition orders for a multi-million euro primary radar project with a French arms manufacturer.

The project has three main elements: land-based long-range primary radar, ground-based air defence systems which will include an anti-drone system, and maritime radar for naval ships.

In July, the government and Defence Minister Helen McEntee completed the final business case plan for the project, which will cost between €300 million and €500 million.

McEntee TD today confirmed that an acquisition order has been signed with France.

The acquisition order is the purchase order with the French government’s Armed Forces Ministry and the Direction Générale de l’Armement, which is an agency that handles French military procurement.

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The Department of Defence has said that this will see delivery of five deployable Thales long-range radar systems, commencing next year, with the full capability in place by the end of 2028.

Speaking today, McEntee said she is “committed to providing our Defence Forces with the equipment they need to ensure the safety and security of our state”.

She added that this is a “further significant milestone in terms of delivery of the Military Radar Programme, which was a key recommendation made by the Commission on the Defence Forces”.

She added that the acquisition order means Ireland “remains on track to deliver a complete ‘Recognised Air Picture’ of Irish airspace by the end of 2028, which will very significantly enhance Ireland’s ability to protect our skies”.

A recognised air picture is the complete listing of all aircraft in flight within a particular airspace.

The Commission on the Defence Forces had identified the development of a primary radar capability as an “immediate priority” to ensure Ireland can maintain a complete recognised air picture.

It is not known as yet where the systems will be positioned, but it is understood strategic sites across the country have been examined.

-With additional reporting from Niall O’Connor