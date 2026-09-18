any good recs?

Poll: What did you make of The Paper season 2?

Tell us in this week’s Best of the Box poll.
7.16am, 18 Sep 2026
1.1k

THE US MOCKUMENTARY series The Paper is back on Sky for a second season.

It stars Domhnall Gleeson as Ned Sampson, the new editor of the Toledo Truth Teller, an Ohio newspaper. The paper is failing, and Sampson hopes he can fix it.  

As we explained in Best of the Box last week:

Ned tries to get settled into his new job and rescue the Toledo Truth Teller from the doldrums. But this isn’t easy, and to make things more interesting he starts falling for his colleague Mare. Meanwhile, among his challenges are the fact that [his colleagues] Esmeralda and Ken often team up against him. Lots of quirky and odd things occur, but Ned keeps trucking on.

But have you been watching The Paper season two, and if so what did you think of it?


Poll Results:

I haven't watched it yet (374)
I thought it was good (43)
I didn't enjoy it (40)
I loved it (25)

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