Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#IRAN: US president Donald Trump said he expects talks with Iran to resume in the coming week, a day after rejecting a truce proposal put forward by Tehran.
#FAIRFORD: A suspected terror plot against an RAF base used by the US Air Force was “looking to do big damage”, Trump said.
#REFERENDUM: Swiss voters roundly rejected a proposal to tighten their country’s neutrality, final results showed, dismissing an initiative championed by the hard-right and dubbed “pro-Russian” by opponents.
TWO GIANT PANDAS arrived in Atlanta this morning as part of an agreement between the Chinese and American governments.
Ping Ping and Fu Shuang departed Chengdu in south-western China early on Sunday aboard a dedicated “FedEx Panda Express” Boeing 777 aircraft, officials said.
A new agreement between Zoo Atlanta and the China Wildlife Conservation Association makes Atlanta one of three zoos in the US to house giant pandas.
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